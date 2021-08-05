At the moment, the BMW M5 CS is the darling of the Bavarian brand’s lineup. It’s not only the newest performance car to come from BMW, it’s also the most powerful car — and the car with the best power-to-weight ratio — in the brand’s history. More than that, it’s also said to be a sensational driver’s car, one that’s had significant steering and suspension upgrades to make it one of the best driving M5s of all time. But is it good enough to take down BMW’s rivals?

In this new video from Carwow, we get to see the BMW M5 CS take on the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door 63 S, the Audi RS6 Avant, and the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid. All of the cars in this test use big, twin-turbo V8s, with only slight variations in power (mostly), and very similar configurations.

The BMW M5 CS uses a 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8 to make 626 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The Audi RS6 Avant gets a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8, with 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. While the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door 63 S (that name is brutal) uses its own 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 to make 639 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque. Lastly, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid is the odd man out, as it uses a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8, along with an electric motor, to make 700 horsepower and 641 lb-ft.

In the video, Carwow’s Mat Watson put all four cars through a comprehensive series of tests. He tested their 0-60 mph times, quarter mile times, braking distances, handling, interior, practicality, and design. In terms of performance, the BMW M5 CS was by far the best performer, with the most fun handling, the fastest 0-60 and quarter-mile times, and tied for the best braking distance. Though, it did lack some practicality and comfort. So which car was deemed best? Go check out the video and find out.