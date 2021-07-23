BMW Motorrad and BMW M joined forces to promote the first ever bike developed with the help of the motorsport division. Not long ago we saw the two competing in a hot lap challenge and now they are back, doing something a bit different. This time, we’re trying to find out which one can better park on the fly. In order to achieve the task at hand (as this is no ordinary parking we’re talking about here, as you might’ve already figured out) you’ll need good braking.

The BMW M 1000 RR is the first motorcycle developed in collaboration with BMW M GmbH and it shows. It has M carbon wheels, a 6-speed gearbox, 205 HP and 83 lb-ft of torque, with a curb weight of just 423 lbs. Furthermore, the first ever BMW M Series motorcycle comes with huge brakes that will keep that weight in check beautifully.

On the other hand we have the BMW M3 which is the new kid on the block, if you will. It may have more than 2.5 times the power of the bike but it’s also a lot heavier, at 3,890 lbs. Fortunately, the M3 can be fitted with M Carbon Ceramic brakes for better performance on the track, but that will only come in handy if we’re talking about extended periods of track time. Otherwise, the compound brakes will do just fine.

As for the parking challenge at hand, the guys had to park their respective machines in a tight parking spot, without actually stopping. You’ve seen the move in Hollywood action movies before, when the guy being chased by the police suddenly parks in a row of cars and eludes them completely. This time though, we’re supposed to judge who did it better. So, what’s your take: which one was cooler: the bike or the car?