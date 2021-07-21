Yesterday, the 2022 BMW 3 Series Facelift has allegedly leaked on social media. A series of images showed the front-end of refreshed 3 Series, along with some close-up details of the front bumper and the new headlight design. Based on those images, rendering artist @bmw43__ got to work to create a new set of renderings.

The rendering shows the front-end of the 3 Series LCI featuring a new bumper design and redesigned headlights. The inner graphics feature an inverted design, in contrast to the current model. The indent in the lower part of the headlights has also been removed along with the upper eyebrow. The kidney grille doesn’t seem to have changed in size, so we expect to see a similar design as on the current vehicle.

The Photoshop image also portrays the M340i model with its aggressive and dynamic M Sport Package. You can see a new interpretation of the lower front fascia with more sculpted design cues and larger air intakes. Anyone who has already familiarized themselves with the BMW X3 Facelift will also notice a great similarity to the new M Sport apron.

The car also gets the M-style mirrors which are slowly coming to most M Performance models. We’ve already seen them on the M240i. In addition to the front, the rear-end will also receive an update with the usual restyled taillights and rear bumper.

As usual, the BMW 3 Series Facelift will also get interior update. There are many indications that the 3 Series will receive the curved display familiar from the i4 and iX. We, of course, expect several updates to the trim and leather options as well.