The BMW M5 Competition is a fast car, no doubt about it. It’s actually one of the fastest sedans ever made with an internal combustion engine and it will remain so for eternity, most likely, as we’re heading into the electric future. That’s why the guys from Car Throttle chose it to represent the ‘internal combustion’ side of things in a very interesting drag race against two electric cars. Scratch that: supercars.

The M5 Competition has to take on the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and the Rimac Nevera. While the former might sound familiar, the latter is a completely new model. It’s a supercar from Croatia, engineered by the car maker to showed the world what an electric supercar is capable of for the first time. Now, Rimac owns Bugatti and is part of Porsche’s corporate properties, quite the performance from a small company started by a young local.

The Nevera is their latest offering and it has four electric motors, adding up to a total of 1,914 horsepower and 2,360 Nm of torque. The car also comes with all-wheel drive, as each motor powers a wheel. By comparison, the two other cars in this race will look like traffic cones. Even if you add their power outputs, you don’t even get close to what the Nevera has on board. The Taycan has 761 HP and 1,050 Nm of torque at its disposal, while the BMW has 625 HP and 750 Nm of torque.

All cars are all-wheel drive but that’s not going to make a difference here. Furthermore, it’s interesting to see that the Rimac is also not the heaviest here, that title going to the Taycan Turbo S. And while you can already see where this is going, there’s one very important aspect to highlight here: the price tag. The Rimac costs around $3 million and you can’t really buy one even if you have the money.