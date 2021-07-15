The online configurator for the new BMW i4 (G26) is now up and running on several worldwide BMW websites. So we gave it a try and discovered what the electric Gran Coupe has in store for us in terms of equipment and customization choices. With sales and market launch scheduled for November 2021, it was about time we got a proper configuration of the i4. Recently, the function has been added on several BMW websites around the World for interested clients to spec up the electric G26 series to their very own taste.

For starters, the new BMW i4 is available in two power versions as follows:

the i4 eDrive40, boasting the classic rear-wheel drive architecture, an output of 250 kW/340 hp and a range of up to 590 kilometers (367 miles) in the WLTP cycle

the i4 M50, the first-ever, purely electric performance model from the BMW M GmbH division, featuring the xDrive all-wheel drive chassis, an increased output of 400 kW/544 hp and a range of up to 510 kilometers (317 miles) in the WLTP cycle

In terms of model lines, the i4 can be specced in a Series trim (starting at EUR 58,300 in Germany) or the M Sport trim (starting at EUR 62,200 in Germany). The i4 M50 model also gets its very own individual exterior features and starts at a whooping EUR 69,900 with all taxes included in Germany.

The standard Series line is distinguished through its clean, simple front end customization with straight details and aerodynamic surfaces. On the left kidney, the BMW i logo is also visible. The outer frame of the grille is featured in chrome and, depending on the exterior color, blue accents also surround the kidneys.

The M Sport model is individualized through its revised front air intakes, different rear diffuser and the placement of the M logo on the front wheel arches. The range-topping i4 M50 performance version does away with the typical BMW i blue features and ditches the BMW i logo on the left kidney in favor of the M logo. The frame of the upright radiator grille, the vertical details of the front air breathers and the mirror caps are adorned in the characteristic Cerium Grey shade.

Exterior Colors

The exterior color palette is mostly shared with the 4 Series models and includes non-metallic, metallic and BMW Individual choices:

Black uni

Alpine White uni

Sapphire Black metallic

Mineral White metallic

Sunset Orange metallic

San Remo Green metallic

Skyscrapper Grey metallic

M Portimao Blue metallic (exclusively for M Sport/i4 M50 models)

M Brooklyn Grey metallic (exclusively for M Sport/i4 M50 models)

BMW Individual Dravit Grey metallic

BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue metallic

BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic

BMW Individual Frozen Portimao Blue metallic (exclusively for the i4 M50 model)

The specific BMW i blue exterior accents and details are available for most paintwork, except for Sunset Orange, San Remo Green, Tanzanite Blue and Aventurine Red, where they are automatically deleted and replaced by black ornaments. Furthermore, the Black uni color cannot be paired with the M Sport model, yet all the other available paintworks can be chosen in conjunction with this high-end trim line.

Lots Of Wheel Options

Moving on to the wheels, BMW offers a consistent array of light-alloy wheels with aerodynamic design for the new i4, in several dimensions from 17″ and 20″:

base 17″ V-spoke 851 wheels

aerodynamic 17″ 852 bicolor wheels

18″ double-spoke 853 wheels

aerodynamic 18″ multicolor 854 wheels

aerodynamic 19″ multicolor 855 wheels

BMW Individual aerodynamic 20″ bicolor 862 wheels

18″ M Aerodynamic 858 bicolor wheels (for the M Sport/i4 M50 only)

19″ M Y-spoke 859 wheels (for the M Sport/i4 M50 only)

19″ M double-spoke 861 bicolor wheels (for the M Sport/i4 M50 only)

19″ M Aerodynamic 860 bicolor wheels (for the M Sport/i4 M50 only)

20″ M double-spoke 868 wheels (for i4 M50 only)

Upholstery

For the cabin, there are multiple options to choose from with respect to seat upholsteries:

Alcantara/Sensatec Black combination with blue contrast stitching

Sensatec Canberra Beige/Black perforated eco-leather

Sensatec Canberra Beige/Canberra Beige perforated eco-leather

Sensatec Cognac/Black perforated eco-leather

Sensatec Tacora Red/Black perforated eco-leather

Sensatec Black perforated eco-leather

Vernasca Cognac leather

Vernasca Black leather

Vernasca Black leather with blue contrast stitching

Vernasca Oyster leather

Vernasca Mokka leather

Vernasca Tacora Red leather

Trims Available

BMW Individual choices will likely become available at a later date. Regarding dashboard trims, there’s open pore or glossy wood to suit classic taste, as well as metal trims for a more high-tech look inside:

High-gloss ash wood with grey brown finish

Open-pore oak grain wood

Aluminium rhombicle anthracite trim

Aluminum mesh effect trim

M carbon fiber trim (reserved for M Sport/i4 M50 models only)

BMW Individual Pianolack trim

BMW Individual high-gloss Aluminum trim

The new BMW i4 also comes with a long list of optional equipment. For an immersive, electric experience, you can opt for the BMW IconicSounds Electric package which brings in the rich audio experience created by Hans Zimmer specifically for the BMW pure electric vehicles.

Then, there’s the extensive BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment package, which is based on the new BMW iDrive 8 infotainment and features the impressive Curved Display, altogether with the iconic iDrive rotary knob. Further appointments include the Personal eSIM feature, the wireless charging function, as well as the high-end Harman/Kardon sound system.

The new i4 comes with standard BMW Adaptive LED headlights, whereas the BMW Laserlight lamps are offered as an option, at a cost of EUR 1,500 in Germany. For an aggressive, poised look, the M Shadowline headlights are also available optionally. For achieving sharper dynamics, variable sport steering, M brakes, Adaptive M chassis and the M rear spoiler can also be chosen for the i4.

All in all, the new BMW i4 is quite an impressive package, with elegant and dynamic looks, a long list of individualization options and a rich array of state-of-the-art digital, connectivity, safety and sports equipment.

BMW i4 eDrive40: Series trim, Sunset Orange metallic, Sensatec Canberra Beige interior

BMW i4 eDrive40: M Sport line, San Remo Green Metallic, Vernasca Oyster interior

BMW i4 M50: BMW Individual Aventurine Red Metallic, Vernasca Cognac interior