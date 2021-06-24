BMW Japan launches a new edition of special vehicles. This time, it’s the 8 Series family who has the honor to feature a limited edition run. The BMW 8 Series Frozen Black Edition is built upon two different models: the BMW 8 Series Coupe (G15) and the 8 Series Gran Coupe (G16). Both cars feature one of the most exquisite matte colors you can order today which enhances the aggressive and yet luxurious looks of the 8 Series.

The special model from Japan is an all-black paint affair with as few shiny elements as possible. Thanks to the Shadow Line, the Frozen Black color perfectly matches the black kidneys and exhaust pipes. And of course, the 20 inch 728M wheels in black. Even the M sport brake caliper are painted in black and adopted as special equipment. The 8 Series Gran Coupe Frozen Black Edition is also equipped with an electric panoramic glass sunroof.

The interior also features exclusive black M Sport seats, a BMW Individual Alcantara roof liner, black extended Merino leather and BMW Individual piano black trim. The cars also equipped with Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System.

A total of 20 units of the BMW 8 Series Frozen Black Edition are to be built, only 5 of which are for the 8 Series Coupe. The sale will start a 11:00 am (Tokyo Time) on Wednesday, June 30 exclusively on the BMW Online Store.