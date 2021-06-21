Speak of the devil. We just saw two 3 Series Electric renders, showing off what such a car would look like if BMW were to actually build one on this current generation. After seeing both renders, we mentioned that a 3 Series Electric will be built on the G20 platform but that it will only be a long-wheelbase model and will only be sold in China. Ironically, that very car was just caught doing some camouflaged testing. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

In these new spy photos, we see a heavily camouflaged 3 Series Electric test mule with its front end and flanks completely covered. We’d assume that the headlights are grille design are mostly the same, just with a closed off grille and maybe some blue touches in the lights, but we can’t know for sure with the camouflage.

Out back, its taillights are the same but it does lack exhausts, due to being, ya know, electric. What’s a bit interesting, though, is that you can see some camouflage at the back end of its roof. We don’t know if that’s just the extended bit of roof to make it a long-wheelbase model or if maybe there’s some sort of interesting option there. A solar panel, perhaps?

From the side, you can tell it’s a long-wheelbase model, as it just looks a touch more elongated than the standard car. The real new bit is its wheel design, which is an aerodynamic wheel, similar to the BMW iX’s. I think they look good but not all enthusiasts agree.

We don’t have any info on the exact powertrain of the 3 Series Electric but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the same powertrain as the BMW i4 40, being that both cars share the same basic chassis. If that’s the case, Chinese customers can expect an 81.1 kWh net-energy battery pack, a single electric motor at the back axle with around 335 horsepower, and about 300 miles of range. It’s possible that BMW could also give it the i4 M50’s more powerful electric powertrain but I don’t see BMW cannibalizing the i4 M50’s market share, being that it’s the top-of-the-line performance model. Either way, though, the 3 Series Electric will be a useful, good looking, and relatively affordable EV for the Chinese market.

[Source: Inside EVs]

[Photo Source: @bmw43__]