It’s time again for a new episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast (said in cheesiest shock-jock voice). In this newest episode, Horatiu and I discuss the two most important cars from BMW since the i3 and i4, cars that only a handful of people had the chance to see in person, us among them — the BMW i4 and BMW iX.

Horatiu had the chance to drive the BMW i4 M50, being on of only thee people in the U.S. outside of BMW to do so. His thoughts on the car are interesting because he’s also driven the new BMW M3 Competition and M4 Competition and actually thinks the i4 M50 feels faster. While it was only a pre-production drive, he feels strongly that the i4 M50 is going to be one of BMW’s best driving cars full-stop.

While I didn’t have the chance to drive the BMW iX, I did have the chance to really poke around the car with a lot of freedom. The event in which BMW allowed some journalists to see the iX was small, quiet, and very relaxed. Typically there are dozens of journalists flocking to the same car to get their pictures and talking points for their reviews, making it impossible to really get a good grasp on the car. However, this event was great because there were only a handful of us and we had a ton of time, so we all had the chance to get to know the iX and it’s immensely impressive. I explain why in the episode.

Lastly, we talk about the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. Neither of us have even seen the car in person, so our discussion is from first-hand experience, but it is an interesting car and one we’re excited to test out.

Have a listen below or check out the episode where most podcasts are found: Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher. There will also be a video version coming to our YouTube channel, so you can check that out as well.