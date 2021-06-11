This new BMW M4 Competition is going to shock a lot of people. Sure, it looks like an irradiated beaver but the way it drives puts it among the greatest sports cars on the planet. No joke, it can rival the best from Porsche. Which is actually what it does in this new video from Auto Express.

In this new video, Steve Sutcliffe pits the new BMW M4 Competition against the Porsche Cayman GT4 on track, to see which is best. Admittedly, it’s a bit of a lopsided comparison, as the M4 is quite a bit more powerful, front-engine, and turbocharged. While the Cayman GT4 is less powerful, mid-engine, and naturally-aspirated. However, the Cayman is a lot lighter, better balanced, and built as a bespoke, track-oriented sports car, while the BMW M4 starts out life as a humble 420d. So which is quicker around a track?

Let’s start with the specs. The BMW M4 Competition uses a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine with 503 horsepower (510 PS) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. While the Porsche Cayman uses a 4.0 liter naturally-aspirated flat-six, making 414 horsepower and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque. The BMW uses an eight-speed torque-converter automatic, while the Cayman GT4, in this video, gets a seven-speed dual-clutch auto. Both are rear-wheel drive, though, and both are on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

At Llandow Circuit, a very short, tight, and technical track, the BMW M4 Competition managed a 43.70 second lap time, which is shockingly fast. Oddly, though, it was only a couple of tenths faster than an M3 Competition wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. So the Cup 2s barely made a difference, which is surprising. Still, that’s a blistering lap time, especially for a car with as much power and torque as the M4 Comp, being that Llandow favors smaller, more agile cars.

With that said, the Porsche Cayman GT4 also put down a blistering lap time, one that shows off its inherent advantages over the M4 Competition. It’s more agile through the tight stuff, better under braking, and just feels a bit sweeter to drive than the Bimmer. However, the M4 Competition is quite a bit faster in the straights and still very fast through the tight stuff. So which is faster overall and, more importantly, which is more enjoyable to drive? Watch the video and find out.