The BMW M2 Competition is still viewed by many enthusiasts as the best M car on offer today. Even though everyone’s focused on the latest rendition of the M3/M4, the M2 is still very popular and it’s easy to see why. It is the most analogue experience you can get, both intentionally and unintentionally. That’s because it is still riding on an older platform (one of the oldest in the range today) and it has that inherent balance a shorter wheelbase offers to various cars.

However, its compact size also brings forward new competitors, compared to its bigger brothers. Therefore, the M2 Competition has to deal with cars like the Porsche Cayman GT4 and that’s nothing to scoff at, being one of the most revered models Porsche has on sale today, for roughly the same reasons. What we have in the video below is a track comparison between the two, but with a little twist.

As you can tell from the title, the two have been heavily modified by a German tuner. These are the a-workx BMW M2 Competition and Cayman GT4 models at work here and they have had some work done. The BMW M2 got a new Öhlins suspension and a different setup for the front axle for more grip.

The brakes were also upgraded, an HJS downpipe was added to the mix along with a full Akrapovic exhaust, to make sure it copes with the extra power. Oh, yeah, there’s a Stage 3 power upgrade thrown in there somewhere, raising the output to 580 PS and 700 Nm.

The Cayman isn’t stock either. It too had an ECU upgrade and is now pushing 460 HP and 445 Nm of torque. It also has a titanium exhaust, upgraded brakes and a couple of weight saving measures applied. Both cars are running on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slicks and yet, despite the BMW having some 120 horses over the Cayman, it still lost, by over 3 seconds.