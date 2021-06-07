BMW is making substantial efforts to start cutting down on its fleet CO2 emissions and create the infrastructure needed for new electrified cars. Since China is the largest automotive market in the world, it’s only fitted to see the efforts of the German company being focused on them in the first place. Therefore, BMW announced recently that it plans to extend its charging network to a grand total of 360,000 points by the end of the year.

At the moment, BMW and its customers have access to about 300,000 charging points in China which means the company is aiming to increase its portfolio with up to 60,000 more to make sure its coverage is as good as it gets. “As a multi-national company with a large-scale footprint in China, BMW is fully supporting the country’s transition toward a low-carbon economy by placing sustainability at the core of our own China strategy,” BMW’s China Chief Executive Officer Jochen Goller, said in a statement.

This would be just another step in the right direction, following the company’s announcement that its Chinese plants will become carbon-neutral as well by the end of the year. This is a major effort from BMW which will be followed by plans to reduce the CO2 emissions of the entire production chain by 80 percent by 2030, compared to the levels recorded in 2019, one of the biggest for the Bavarian manufacturer.

This goes hand in hand with the plans announced by the President of China, Xi Jinping, earlier this year. According to him, the country has to become carbon neutral by 2060. To this end, the government has big plans to support the rise of electric vehicles. This implies not only supporting EV manufacturers but also the infrastructure around the battery-powered cars. BMW is, of course, going to benefit from these efforts, but won’t sit idly and watch things unfold, but instead chip in as well.