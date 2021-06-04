BMW continues to focus on cutting down carbon emissions in all aspects of its business. To this end, the Bavarian company started focusing on more than just tailpipe emissions and did so for quite some time. All of BMW’s plants around the world are now using renewable energy and, according to an announcement made earlier this week, the Chinese plants of the company will become carbon neutral by the end of the year.

This will close a loophole in BMW’s plans. So far, the company managed to turn all of its plants around the world into carbon neutral locations, the Chinese ones being the last ones left. China doesn’t have a great reputation when it comes to being ‘eco-friendly’ but things have started to change in the communist country recently.

Turning the Chinese locations into carbon neutral facilities will help out BMW a lot, as the Shenyang plant is the biggest they have worldwide, passing the Spartanburg location in terms of output potential in recent years.

The Shenyang location is run in collaboration with BMW’s local partner, Brilliance China Automotive, as per the local regulations. Therefore, their products will have a lower carbon footprint as well. That’s not all though. BMW also announced that its total carbon emissions in the Chinese production chain are scheduled to drop by 80 percent by 2030. Furthermore, the German company is aiming to have up to 25% of its total sales be electric cars by 2025.

Those are both ambitious but yet obtainable goals. BMW did lay out a plant to cut its impact on the environment by a noticeable amount over the next decade. By 2030, the Munich-based car maker is planning to cut the average life cycle emissions of its vehicles by more than 30 percent compared to the numbers reported in 2019, a goal that will most likely be reached with the increasing popularity electric cars are benefiting from these days.