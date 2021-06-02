As you may be aware, BMW has been working extra hard to bring a new GT3 racer to life, in order to replace the ageing and yet very successful BMW M6 GT3 model. After months of teasing, today BMW took the veils off the M4 GT3 in full and introduced it to the world, courtesy of BMW M CEO, Markus Flasch. In a rather short video he made the introductions between the new flagship motorsport model and the rest of the world.

The new model is built on the backbones of the BMW M4 Competition according to the German company. Testing began last year and the new car will be making its maiden appearance at the Nurburgring 24-hour race which is scheduled to take place in a few weeks. The new car already has over 14,000 test kilometers under its belt – meaning greater driveability and reliability. The goal was to significantly reduce life cycle costs and maintenance expenditure compared to its predecessor.

The BMW M4 GT3 will make its race debut on 26th June 2021 at round four of this season’s Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS). From 2022, the car will then be in action in the hands of BMW M Motorsport teams in top GT racing series and endurance races around the world. There are some noticeable differences compared to its predecessor, the BMW M6 GT3. The new M4 GT3 is 45 millimeters longer, 6 millimeters narrower and has a longer wheelbase by 16 millimeters.

The biggest change comes under the hood though. Whereas the old M6 GT3 used a 4.4-liter P63 V8 with up to 580 HP, the new M4 GT3 uses a 3-liter P58 straight six turbocharged engine good for up to 590 HP. The new engine therefore saves about 40 kilograms of weight compared to its predecessor and has extensive changes compared to the S58 engine it is based on.

From the installation angle to the dry sump, engine-mounted oil tank with integrated oil/water exchanger, intake system with charge cycle split and two throttle valves, exhaust system with charge cycle split, engine mount and attachment adapted to GT3, rear torsional vibration dampers.

The purchase price of the BMW M4 GT3 begins at € 415,000 net – that is € 4,000 less than the price of its predecessor, the BMW M6 GT3, and similar to that of its competition. The “Competition Package” is available as an option ex factory for an additional charge.

This includes useful optional features, integrated and tested specifically for use in endurance races. For example, additional headlights, spring travel sensors, a rear radar/camera system and a system for measuring tyre pressure/temperature. The ordering books are open now and first deliveries are scheduled for Q4 2021.