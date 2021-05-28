This new G80 BMW M3 is one of the most fascinating cars the Bavarian brand has produced in a long time. Prior to people actually driving it, BMW couldn’t buy positive press about the way it looks. After driving it, though, almost everyone changed their tune, as it’s one of the very best M3s ever made. However, its competition is also better than ever, so is the new M3 good enough to actually take on cars like the Mercedes-AMG C63, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, and Audi RS4 Avant? In this new four-way comparison from Car Magazine, we get to see just that.

The BMW M3 is the newest of the bunch by far and away, so it has an inherent advantage. Every other car in the test was on sale while before this M3 went into development, therefor the M Division has the benefit of benchmarking all of them. The Alfa is the newest of the other three, having just been refreshed a few months ago, but it’s still quite old by comparison. The AMG C63 is going to be replaced next year and the Audi RS4 is on its way out soon as well, both likely to be replaced by a hybrid and fully-electric car, respectively.

Which makes this test the last of its kind, really. There will never again be a purely petrol-powered firefight between these four cars, so savor it while it lasts.

On paper, the only car without the grunt to keep up is the Audi RS4 Avant. With just 444 horsepower from its 2.9 liter twin-turbo V6, the RS4 is simply out-gunned. The BMW M3 and Alfa Romeo both make 503 horsepower (510 PS) from their 3.0 liter twin-turbo I6 and 2.9 liter twin-turbo V6, respectively. While the AMG C63 is the outlier, making 503 horsepower from its 4.0 liter twin-turbo V6. Though, the AMG’s massive 516 lb-ft of torque massively overpowers the others.

What’s more important than power, though, is how they drive. In this comparison, we get to learn about how each car handles some of the UK’s most challenging roads and the results are really surprising. Of the four cars’ final places, I was only right about the last place car. So check it out for a good Friday read.

[Source: Car Magazine]