When the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio first debuted, it beat up the F80 M3 like it was a little brother. To be fair to the F80 M3, the Giulia Quadrifoglio beat up everything in the same way; no other sport sedan could compete. Now, though, BMW is fighting back with the new G80 M3 and the two cars genuinely go toe-to-toe, as we’ve seen each car win comparison tests. But which car is the better performer, flat-out, in a straight line, without the driver really having much to do with it? Find out in this new drag race video.

Both cars are extremely well-matched on paper. The BMW M3 Competition has a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 with 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. While the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has a 2.9 liter twin-turbocharged V6 with 503 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque.

Both cars use the same eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic, both are rear-wheel drive, and both use clever rear differentials. Their specs are basically identical. While the Bimmer has a bit of a torque advantage, the Alfa has a bit of a weight advantage, so they just about even out. Tires are pretty even in this race, too, with the BMW used sticky Michelins and the Alfa using sticky Pirellis. Which is fastest, though?

The conditions for this drag race were less than ideal, with a cold damp surface ruining the fun. But is good to see which car is better on a wet surface, as there are wet surfaces in the real world… On the cold, damp tarmac, the BMW M3 simply crushed the Alfa. Both cars struggled for traction but the BMW M3 Competition left the Giulia Quadrifoglio for dead each and every time; systems on, systems off, it didn’t matter. Would the Alfa have fared better with the same Michelins as the BMW? Probably better but still not likely enough to win. The Bimmer is just ferocious off the line.