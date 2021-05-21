One of the most exciting BMWs arriving in 2022 is without a doubt the G87 BMW M2 Coupe. The new “baby-M” is based on the upcoming G42 2 Series which will be unveiled in the next few weeks. The very same designer who penned the new 2 Series is also behind the G87 M2 drawings, so there is certainly continuity in the design language and ideas. The new M2 is also likely the last non-hybrid M product, which makes it even more exciting and potentially, a unicorn of this decade.

Today, we can report on a few things regarding the G87 M2. According to a European contributor of BMWBLOG, the new G87 BMW M2 will be releasing with an option between a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Essentially, the very same options found in the new M3/M4. In standard form – since Competition, CS or even CSL models will follow – the new M2 will make around 450 horsepower. We expect a similar torque as the standard M4 – 406 lb-ft of torque.

Also, for the first time even. and long overdue, BMW Individual colors will be available to customers around the world. This is huge news for the M2 community and will certainly make the model even more popular. The other novelty is the split production. Cars destined for European customers will be built in Leipzig, while the US customers will received M2 models manufactured at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico. This is not confirmed, but it certainly makes sense considering that the 2 Series production starts in Mexico.

Lots of the features and options are inherited from the M3/M4 brothers, starting with a Head-Up Display, sport seats and an optional carbon fiber roof. The wheel choices are split among 19 and 20 inch sizes. We also expect to see inside the new, large and high resolution LCD screens from the upcoming i4.

There is zero doubt that the new BMW M2 G87 will be a very special car. BMW M seems to have gone all in with new compact M sportscar, so this one might turn into a collectible item in the future.