One of the most anticipated models to arrive in the US this year is, without a doubt, the new ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe. The Buchloe version of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a stunner and comes with M8-rivaling specs to make your life all that better. It has the trademark ALPINA design treatment applied to it and, in this case, they work beautifully with the shapes of the four-door coupe body style. Even though the car was announced a while back, the US configurator just went online.

Therefore, you can now go configure your ideal B8 Gran Coupe on the website, but you do have to be careful though, because you can end up spending way too much time on it. Prices start at $139,900 and for that kind of money you get a four-door coupe with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood, making 612 HP. According to ‘preliminary’ tests done by the car maker, the B8 Gran Coupe will do 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

Real-life tests will soon follow and we’re most likely going to see better results. You can configure your car however you like, getting to choose from 13 different paint colors available. A number of them are even free, including the ALPINA Blue Metallic and ALPINA Green Metallic trademark colors. If you want something fancier you can go for the $1,950 Dravit Grey Metallic finish or the Frozen Bluestone Metallic paint which costs $5,000.

The wheel department isn’t as varied though, offering only one model but in two different sizes: 20 or 21-inch. It’s a whole different story inside, where you can pick from a wide variety of leather color and trim combinations. Plenty of them are standard and the Fiona Red with Black accents version doesn’t look bad at all.

Oh, and we’d go with the Bowers & Wilkins sound system as it completely changes the look and sound of the car overall. We arrived at a perfect configuration priced at $150,300. What about you?