Nikoloz Basilashvili from Georgia is the recipient of a beautiful and unique BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. Basilashvili won last week the BMW Open tennis tournament in Munich and therefore secured the top prize: a Macau Blue 8 Series. In addition, the winner in Munich receives the traditional Bavarian lederhosen as a reminder of his triumph. In the final, the Georgian prevailed 6:4 and 7:6 (5) over the German Jan-Lennard Struff. The win also came with a speedy record: only 86 minutes to close the final in his favor. Furthermore, Basilashvili hasn’t lost a single set in the entire BMW Open.

The winning vehicle is certainly special, but it can also be purchase by two other buyers. Painted in the extremely rare individual paintwork Macau Blue, the 8 Series Gram Coupe gets exclusive by BMW Welt architect Wolf D. Prix. The exceptional Austrian architect Wolf D. Prix also designed the building of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt am Main, among many other landmarks. In addition to the rare Macau Blue paintwork, the winning vehicle and its two sister models are displaying one of the first sketches of the BMW Welt on the B-pillar and inside.

The special 8 Series Gran Coupe is the top model M850i xDrive which delivers 530 horsepower from a 4.4 liter V8 TwinTurbo engine. The standard sprint is equally impressive: 3.9 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h. In the United States, the 2021 BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe can be purchased for $116,545.

