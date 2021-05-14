One drive in the BMW M2 CS is all you need to know that the M Division hasn’t lost one step. The M2 CS is one of the most fun and engaging cars on sale today, at any price point. Given what the M Division had to work with; a 2 Series chassis, an old M3 engine, and certain regulatory restraints; the M2 CS is perfect — there’s nothing that needs improving. Which is why we’re so excited about the BMW M5 CS, potentially the next truly generational driving machine. If Top Gear is right, the M5 CS will live up to that potential.

Top Gear was able to drive and review the BMW M5 CS, something we haven’t had the chance to do just yet, and we’re incredibly jealous. Especially considering how good it seems to be.

Before we get into what Top Gear found, let’s first discuss what the M5 CS is. Much like the M2 version, the BMW M5 CS is a more powerful, lighter, stripped-back, driver-oriented version of the standard M5. It packs 626 horsepower from its 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8, making it the most powerful M car in history, and can get from 0-60 mph in claimed three seconds. However, those are just the headline specs. What really makes the M5 CS a proper “CS” is what happened underneath the skin.

BMW gave the M5 CS bespoke new dampers, springs, subframe bushings, and a lowered ride height. BMW M has also fiddled with the different drive mode settings and given it a bespoke set of Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, so its balance between ride comfort, handling, and grip is better than ever. According to Top Gear, much like the M2 CS, the new BMW M5 CS not only handles better and is more composed than the standard M5 Competition, it’s actually just as comfortable. Sure, it’s a bit firmer but its superior control means that, even in stiffer settings over harsh pavement, its suspension never gets upset. If you’ve driven the M2 CS, you’d understand what I mean; there’s an almost impossible feeling balance between comfort and control that the standard M2 Competition simply can’t match. Same goes for the M5 CS, apparently.

According to Top Gear, the M5 CS is sharper, more engaging, better balanced, and just more fun than the M5 Competition, all while maintaining the standard car’s ability to cruise on motorways in comfort, and be used everyday. The cars TG used as points of reference for the M5 CS’ beautiful duality were the Jaguar Project 8 and Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, which puts the M5 CS in some genuinely fantastic company.

We can’t wait to drive this new M5 CS, though we don’t know when we’ll be able to. All we know is it sounds like it could be the best M5 yet.

[Source: Top Gear]