In our latest episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast, we talk to Johnny Lieberman, journalist and presenter for Motor Trend. Lieberman has been a car journalist for sixteen years and has driven just about everything you can imagine, driven most of the major race tracks in the world, and knows some of the industry’s premiere people. So he naturally has some great stories to tell and some interesting opinions about some of the world’s best sports cars.

One of the cars he talks about most in this episode is the new G80 BMW M3. If any of you are worried that the new M3 might not drive like a proper M3, watch or listen to this episode, as Lieberman is effusive about its driving dynamics. He doesn’t like the way it looks but I can’t blame him for that. Though, what’s interesting is that one of his biggest gripes about its design is actually at the rear, not its grille (though, distaste for the grille goes without saying).

Another current BMW he’s a big fan of is the BMW M2 CS but how can anyone not be? The M2 CS is an incredible car and, in Lieberman’s eyes, the best driving BMW ever made. While I wouldn’t have gone that far, he’s driven far more classic Bimmers than I have, so I’ll have to take his word for it. Which also makes me feel good knowing that I had the chance to drive such a legendary car.

He also talks electrification, which is a huge topic for BMW at the moment. BMW started out white-hot in the EV segment, with the i3 and i8, but that white-hot heat turned into more of a smolder, as BMW hasn’t really put out anything impressive, in terms of electrification, since. The BMW i4 and iX are on the way but we can’t judge them until they get here.

This is a good episode, filled with tons of interesting insight and great stories. So have a listen/watch and, as always, the episode can be found on all the major podcast outlets; Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher. And you can check Johnny Lieberman at MotorTrend or on Instagram.