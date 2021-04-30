The BMW X7 is definitely a good choice if you’re looking to buy a big SUV with plenty of room for up to 7 people. That’s especially true if you’re looking for luxury as well in the process. At the same time, the Mercedes-Benz GLS is also a very good choice if you’re looking for the exact same thing: luxury and room. So, what should you pick? That’s a tough question to answer but the guys from Drive, in Australia, decided to offer an answer.

The two cars are basically neck and neck when it comes to their interiors. Both have exquisite fit and finish levels, with the best materials being used to make you feel like a king. There’s ample room in both cars and the reviewers didn’t highlight any one of them as being more roomy than the other. There are some key differences too, like the way each company decided to integrate its digital instrument cluster and infotainment system and the amount of tech you get.

In terms of driving and dynamics, there are no surprises hanging in the air here. The Mercedes-Benz is the more comfortable choice, as usual, but the reviewers did say that the air suspension can get a bit wobbly at times. As for the BMW X7, despite its size, it feels like a BMW under all those massive bits of metal. That’s mightily impressive for a car of this size, keeping its composure like that.

At the end of the day though, there had to be a winner and it was the Mercedes-Benz GLS in this comparison. According to the judges, it does everything the BMW X7 does but just a tiny bit better. In this particular segment, driving dynamics might also not be as important as some may think, as these huge SUVs are meant to be comfortable more than anything.