An image surfaced on Instagram allegedly showing the side view of the upcoming 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe. According to the poster (@azuynegro), the car in this image is the top model M240i. The side view is nearly uncovered with only minimal tape on the rear and front lights. The BMW 2 Series Coupe G42 seen in these photos is a proper little two-door Bimmer. It’s a classic three-box coupe with tall glass, an upright-ish windshield, stubby overhangs, and long hood. Certainly good news for the die-hard 2 Series community.

When the next-gen 2 Series debuts, it’s going to be one of the last cars of its kind from BMW. Two doors, four seats, an inline-six-cylinder (in certain models) engine up front, drive going to the back, and (hopefully) a manual transmission in the middle. It’s the correct layout for a BMW but one that, sadly, isn’t going to last much longer. Electrification is going to eliminate the inline-six and the manual transmission along with it, and most customers don’t buy coupes anymore, especially small ones, so the entire 2 Series Coupe might be removed from the lineup entirely within the decade. As sad as it might be, this next 2 Series Coupe is going to be part of a dying breed.

The engine range will be made up of 2.0 liter and 3.0 liter engines and most likely they will be hybridized. Mild-hybrid offerings will be on the table to make sure the car abides to the latest regulations in the field. The models on offer from the get go will most likely include the 220i, 230i and M240i. It’s quite possible to see a 220d diesel on sale too, but considering the current trends, that’s still in the balance.

On top of these regular models we’ll also get an M2 but the upcoming G87 model is bound to be revealed next year as development might take a bit longer. What might also surprise you is that the G42 will be built alongside the G20 at the San Potosi plant in Mexico, but, unlike the 3er, the new 2 Series Coupe will be made exclusively in the North American country.