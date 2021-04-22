Of all the YouTubers to buy the new BMW M3 and M4, the best spec’d and best looking one might be the M3 bought by AutoTopNL. Their standard M3, with a proper six-speed manual, is painted in an incredible shade of BMW Individual Zanzibar Metallic, with the Kyalami Orange interior option. It’s a fantastic color combo and my personal favorite of all YouTuber’s M3s so far.

In this new video, we get to see the Zanzibar BMW M3 manual in action, from AutoTopNL’s classic POV perspective. Which means we get to see what it actually looks like to drive the new M3 with a manual gearbox, which may be the closest many enthusiasts actually get to driving one.

These POV videos are always good because they really show you what it’s like to drive these incredible cars, rather than just looking at some journo’s face the whole time. You can actually see the shift throws, watch the revs and speed go up, and ultimately see what it looks like from the driver’s perspective.

This video also shows off how fast the car is in the real world. When watching a normal car review, it can be difficult to properly gauge how fast the car is going, due to looking at either the reviewer’s face or carefully edited shots of the car going by. But from the perspective of the driver’s seat, you can actually see how quickly it gets up to speed and how it moves down the road.

The BMW M3 seems like a seriously fast car in the real world. With its 3.0 liter twin-turbo I6 making 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, we know that it’s fast. But seeing it actually rip through some rear world roads, especially while using a proper manual, shows how fast and how much fun it can be.