For years now, the MINI Oxford edition models represented a great bang for the buck proposal for those wanting a MINI on their driveway. Today, the British brand announced the unveiling of the 2022 version for its hardtop models, both the two-door and four-door body styles. What’s most impressive though is that the pricing starts at the same level it did back in 2018, namely $19,750 MSRP for the two-door and $20,750 for the four-door, without the $850 handling and destination fee.

In addition to their special pricing and packaging, these new 2-Door and 4-Door hardtops feature all the updates to the exterior, interior and infotainment and driving safety features that were part of the new updated MINI Hardtops launched earlier this year. The Oxford Editions’ additional $3,000 in standard equipment along with their $3,150 lower MSRP equates to a total value of $6,150.

“Our specially equipped MINI Oxford Editions are attractively priced to offer potential customers a new MINI that is more attainable than ever before,” said Ishaan Khatri, Product Planning Manager, MINI USA. “In addition to their value, these new 2022 Oxford Edition hardtops offer all the goodness of MINI’s stylish and fun to drive character.”

Standard features include an 8.8-inch touchscreen media display, front collision + lane departure warning, leatherette upholstery, LED headlights with Union Jack rear lights, a digital instrument cluster and 12 months of Sirius/XM Satellite Radio. Furthermore, 17” wheels in silver or black, Anthracite headliner, dual zone automatic climate control and heated fronts seats are also included. These models also come with a choice of six exterior body colors and black or white contrast roof and mirror caps.

There’s also an Oxford Edition Plus package available, which can save you another $1,000. This ‘Plus’ version brings the 7-speed DCT gearbox into the mix as well, along with a panoramic sunroof, for $1,500 extra. Normally, these two options would set you back $2,500.