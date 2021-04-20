China is the biggest auto market in the world right now and if it weren’t for Chinese customers things would be pretty bad for certain car makers. BMW announced better than expected financial results over the first quarter of 2021 and it was mainly because of the Chinese customers. The same goes for Rolls-Royce and the British company made sure to let its fans know how important they are, by bringing three bespoke cars to the 2021 Auto China motor show.

Happening right now in Shanghai, this is the first live-audience show hosted since the pandemic hit worldwide last year and most car makers brought their A-game. Rolls-Royce created three special cars for the venue, a Ghost EWB, Black Badge Cullinan and a Black Badge Wraith.

The so-called Ghost Urban Sanctuary is focused on Parquetry, mixing various motifs altogether. Recalling the ‘cracked ice’ effect of the wooden window shutters on a pavilion building within Shanghai’s storied Yu Yuan Gardens, this geometric mosaic of wood pieces is finished in un-lacquered open pore Obsidian Ayous veneer. The ‘cracked ice’ theme is also referenced by way of Bespoke embroidered panels in the seat inserts.

As for the Black Badge Cullinan, the Rolls-Royce designers went for bold colors such as the Fender Stratocaster and Eames Rocking Chair against the coachwork. That’s not all though. The Rolls-Royce of SUVs also incorporates a Bespoke Serenity Green and contrasting Black interior color combination, along with a Technical Fibre veneer.

Last, but not least, the Wraith Black Badge, has a dramatic use of color. The two-tone Bespoke GT Blue and Arctic White coachwork is finished with a hand-painted Koi Red coachline and resolved with a bold motif, inspired by a volcanic eruption against a menacing blue sky. Flashes of Koi Red are also presented on the Muscari Blue and Arctic White interior that features a red Starlight Headliner.

Additionally, the car’s Technical Fiber fascia veneer has been hand-painted with a geometric pattern inspired by skyscraper windows illuminated by night, the rear ‘Waterfall’ between the two rear seats is embellished with embroidery recalling the exterior motif, while the seat piping is finished in Koi Red.