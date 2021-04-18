BMWBLOG contributor Nate Risch goes behind the wheel of the BMW M4 GT4 race car to lap around the South Palm Circuit at the BMW Performance Center at the Thermal Club during The M4 GT4 Experience. The BMW M4 GT4 is powered by the same 3.0-liter S55 inline 6-cylinder engine that is found in the BMW M4 road car and delivers more than 430 hp.

This all depends on class regulations and balance of performance as there are different power sticks used to control the engine output. The power-to-weight ratio is significantly better that the road car’s though due to the M4 GT4 weighing around 700 pounds less than the M4 since the roof, hood, doors, front splitter and rear wing are all made from carbon fiber and the entire car has been gutted.

The race car comes with the 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) featuring custom motorsport software which transfers power to 18-inch wheels wrapped with full racing slicks via a mechanical limited-slip differential. The chassis is reinforced with an FIA compliant BMW Motorsport welded safety roll cage. It features, three-stage adjustable motorsport anti-roll bars and specially-valved Ohlins motorsport shock absorbers at the corners. Plus, it’s equipped with fixed six-piston front and four-piston rear AP brakes controlled by a cockpit adjustable AP racing pedal box and a manually adjustable brake bias.

So lots of racing tech is packed inside the BMW M4 GT4 which makes this experience even more rewarding and certainly challenging. Let’s take a look at the videos below and don’t forget to subscribe to our channel.