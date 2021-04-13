BMW’s new 128ti has been a breath of fresh air, proving that the brand still understands that driving dynamics are more important than power figures or spec-sheet chest-thumping. The 128ti is less powerful, less grippy, slower, and less premium than its M135i sibling but it’s better to drive in absolutely every way. Swiss tuner Daehler Tuning decided that it liked the 128ti but wanted to make it even better. So they went to work to not only make it more powerful but give it better handling as well, with their BMW 128tii.

Adding more power seems antithetical to the BMW 128ti’s purpose but Daehler Tuning was careful not to add too much. So rather than the stock car’s 265 horsepower (195 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, the Daehler Tuning BMW 128tii makes 313 horsepower (230 kW) and 369 lb-ft of torque (500 Nm). That’s still less horsepower than its bigger brother, the BMW M135i has stock, but the tuned 128tii makes more torque.

According to Daehler Tuning, the goal was to make the BMW 128tii faster than stock while also retaining its ability to put its power to the road with just two tires. So while they could have gone with more power, they held back.

To make the engine more exciting, a new stainless steel exhaust system with CAN bus-controlled exhaust valves, to allow for a deeper, throatier sound. The new exhaust also gets ceramic-coated 114mm tailipes.

Daehler also add some handling capability. The BMW 128tii has been fitted with a Daehler-designed coilover suspension that not only lowers the ride height but also gives it sharper handling. The coilover setup is three-way adjustable; height, damper, and rebound; so you can perfectly tailor the suspension to your liking. If you don’t want that intense of a suspension setup, and prefer it to handle more like the stock car, Daehler also offers a lowering spring kit that’s been tuned to work with the BMW 128ti’s standard dampers.

If you want some larger wheels, Daehler can also provide some 20″ forged ultra-lightweight wheels to not only give the BMW 128tii a more exciting look but also reduce some unsprung mass. Those wheels come wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

It also wouldn’t be a Daehler-tuned car without some visual upgrades. The BMW 128tii gets a new front splitter, rear wing, side skirts, a new diffuser, and an asymmetrical racing stripe, which of course adds ten horsepower.

The BMW 128ti is designed to be the driver’s 1 Series; the car that enthusiasts get when they need the extra space of a hatchback but still want to have some real fun behind the wheel. If you like your 128ti but feel it needs just a bit more zing, Daehler Tuning might have just the right tuning kit for you.