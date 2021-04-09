If you’re sick of all the BMW design criticism, just take a look at the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, as it’s a great example of how BMW can still nail a design. It’s a gorgeous car; its long, low, lean, and muscular, while still looking elegant and premium. What a thing. For Japanese market customers, the 8er GC just got even better, as BMW has just released the 8 Series Collector’s Edition, which comes in a few stunning BMW Individual colors.

There are four colors available with the Collector’s Edition car; Aventurine Red, Azurite Black, Davit Grey, and Tanzinite Blue, all of which are quite beautiful. Regardless of which color your choose, though, the 8 Series Gran Coupe Collector’s Edition always comes with the M Sport package, 20″ 729 M bi-color wheels, and Merino Ivory White leather interior. The combination of the M Sport package with more luxurious looking wheels, and lovely colors makes these specific 8ers particularly pretty machines.

Oddly, the only model available is the B58-powered BMW 840i Gran Coupe. You’d imagine these snazzier Collector’s Edition cars would be available on more expensive models but instead it’s just the six-pot car. That’s no problem, though, as the 3.0 liter turbocharged I6 packs more than enough punch, making 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. It also sounds fantastic and delivers its power smoother than a jet turbine does.

If you’re in the Japanese market and you want to put one of these in your driveway, it’s gonna set you back 15 million yen ($145,000-ish), so it’s not an inexpensive car by any means. In fact, at that price point, you’re pushing into BMW M8 territory for a six-cylinder 840i. However, the BMW 8 Series Collector’s Edition does come in a very unique spec, regardless of which color you choose, and could be seen as a sort of collector’s item (pardon the pun) in the future.