The BMW M Performance division has some impressive models in their portfolio and that includes cars like the BMW X4 M40i. The M Performance X4 is often considered one of the best SUVs when it comes to the price-value ratio. But this model also has some stiff competition to deal with and we’ve gathered here to see how it stacks up against a traditional rival – the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43.

Just like BMW, Mercedes decided to gives its mid-range-performing cars a bit of an AMG makeover and now we have a plethora of models to choose from with the famous acronym on the boot. The GLC 43 though has a 3-liter V6 under the hood with 390 HP and 520 Nm of torque hooked up to 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It is, therefore, capable of doing 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

The BMW X4 M40i uses a 3-liter straight six B58 engine good for a variety of outputs. That’s because updated the car last year and the latest models now come with 382 HP but the one in the video below is an older version, according to the presenter, so it makes just 355 HP and 500 Nm of torque. The X4 M40i also has all-wheel drive but uses a different gearbox, a ZF 8-speed unit. The BMW is also a bit lighter than its rival at hand, but 50 kilos might not make a difference in the end.

What’s pretty obvious from the get go though is that the two will be really close. In the end it was a 2-1 win for the Merc but considering the spec difference, seeing the BMW win one was a surprise. Now we’re waiting for the updated model to show up and show us how it’s done.