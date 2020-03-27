MINI Sidewalk Edition models now available, starting at $38,400

MINI announced the introduction of the Sidewalk special edition models just as we were entering 2020. Back then we were told that the new models will be available this March but the pricing was still missing. This week, the winged-badge manufacturer announced just how much you’ll have to pay to get one. Prices start at $38,400 MSRP for the Cooper S convertible version which is also the only one we’re gonna get.

However, you’ll have to add the $850 destination and handling fee to that number to get the actual, minimum price you’re going to pay for it. Furthermore, if you want your car to be fitted with an automatic 7-speed DCT gearbox, you need to tick yet another $1,500 on top of all that. The automatic MINI Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition is priced at $40,750.

Standard equipment is pretty generous though and includes LED Fog Lights and Headlights, MINI Head-Up Display, Comfort Access Keyless Entry and power-folding exterior mirrors with auto-dimming on both the interior and exterior mirrors. The MINI Sidewalk Edition also comes standard with comfort and entertainment features perfect for open top driving, including SiriusXM Satellite Radio with one year All-Access, harman/kardon Premium Sound System, an 8.8” Touchscreen Navigation Package, Heated Front Seats, Storage Package and Automatic Climate Control.

On the outside, the Sidewalk Edition is available in “Deep Laguna Metallic” or “MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic” exterior paints complemented by the anthracite Sidewalk soft top roof. The Sidewalk insignia also lends distinctive accents to the side scuttles and brushed aluminum door sills. Custom 17-inch Scissor Spoke 2-Tone wheels are also included.

Inside the Sidewalk Edition, the MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sidewalk Anthracite is accompanied by a custom Sidewalk Sport Leather Steering Wheel and Sidewalk Edition Floor Mats, while the interior surfaces feature a special custom Sidewalk illumination.