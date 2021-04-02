Of all BMW’s current vehicles, there’s one that really stands above the rest in terms of being the best all-around daily driver — the BMW M340d Touring. It’s affordable enough, fast, fun to drive, practical, good looking, and, because it’s a diesel, fuel efficient. However, as car enthusiasts, this is sort of known. But what about for non-car people? Can the M340d impress someone that doesn’t care much about cars?

The BMW M340d Touring in this video is the long-term loaner for Car Throttle host Alex and it gets a review from Car Throttle’s other who knows nothing about cars, Etan. It’s a gorgeous Tanzanite Blue M340d with Oyster interior, which is a lovely combination. The black wheels and black trim give it a sportier look, while the Oyster interior keeps it classy inside.

Under the hood is a 3.0 liter turbocharged I6 diesel engine, with 340 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque (700 Nm). Even though he doesn’t know what torque is, he knows the M340i has a lot of it. Enough to help it get from 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds, which is a few tenths slower than the gasoline-powered M340i.

In the video, Alex drives the car, while Ethan rides shotgun, trying to review the car from the passenger seat. It’s funny to watch a non-car guy try and review a car, while knowing nothing about either cars in general or the specific car itself. Though, even from the passenger seat, the M340d’s performance and handling still impressed Ethan. Sort of, as the video is mostly just for fun.

As far as everyday, do-it-all sports cars, the BMW M340d is about as good as it gets. It’s as quick as a hot-hatch, packs more cargo space, is more comfortable, and certainly looks more elegant and premium. Not only can it impress car enthusiasts but, apparently, non-enthusiasts as well.