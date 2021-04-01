BMW of North America reports great sales number in Q1 2021. According to a press release, the North American branch sold 71,433 vehicles in the first three months of the year, a 20.1% increase from the 59,455 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2020. The MINI brand also shows an increase of sales. The British marque sold 6,285 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 20% vs the 5,237 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2020.

BMW mentions that the passenger car sales were boosted by the launch of the new M3 and M4, while the Sports Activity Vehicles continue to account for the largest sales margins – 58 percent. “BMW has led the premium segment and increased segment share in the U.S. in each of the past two years based on the strength of our product portfolio and dealer network,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “We are off to a good start in 2021 and are looking forward to a successful year ahead.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q1 2021*

Q1

2021 Q1

2020 % TOT

2021 TOT

2020 % BMW passenger cars 35,262 30,582 15.3% 35,262 30,582 15.3% BMW light trucks 36,171 28,873 25.3% 36,171 28,873 25.3% TOTAL BMW 71,433 59,455 20.1% 71,433 59,455 20.1% TOTAL MINI 6,285 5,237 20% 6,285 5,237 20%

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales totaled 2 8,152 vehicles during the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.2% from the same quarter a year ago.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sales were 51,874 vehicles during the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 2.0% from the same quarter a year ago.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sales totaled 2,727 vehicles during the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 10.7% from the same quarter a year ago.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sales were 5,963 vehicles during the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 6.7% from the same quarter a year ago.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q1 2021