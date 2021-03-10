Spring 2021 will bring the new G80 M3 and G82 M4 generation across many worldwide markets. We now get a closer look at the newest high-performance models in a special gallery with static shots featuring the US-spec versions. The new M3 and M4 model series have pivotal roles in redefining the BMW M philosophy and aligning it for a successful future. They have been long awaited by both the press and public, and now they are celebrating their official market introduction on many markets around the Globe.

The hottest reactions and impressions from the first press drives started yesterday. Most of them agree on one point: The new M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe are sharper and refined in every area, making them the best of their kinds to-date.

To cater to a wide variety of taste when it comes to racing-honed, track-inspired high-performance virtues, the latest M3 and M4 generations mark a first with respect to portfolio diversity. First come the basic M3 and M4 versions, which are exclusively powered by the S58 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder unit tuned to precisely 480 PS (473 hp) and mated strictly to a sports-oriented, dynamically-tweaked 6-speed manual gearbox that puts the rear wheels into motion in typical BMW tradition.

Second comes the M3 Competition and M4 Competition variants which gain an extra 30 hp (30 PS) over the baseline models and are also equipped in standard specification with the 8-speed M Steptronic sport automatic gearbox, sending the impressive peak output of 510 PS (503 hp) towards the rear-axle wheels.

Last, but not least, to further improve traction, stability and predictability while driven at the utmost limits, the M3 Competition and M4 Competition will be optionally configured with the M xDrive all-wheel drive chassis, with market launch scheduled for Summer 2021 in most US, European and Asian markets.

For the US market, the manual M4 Coupe starts at a MSRP of USD 71,800, whereas for the M4 Competition Coupe the price extends to USD 74,700. In the case of the M3 Sedan, the manual version has a MSRP of USD 69,900, whereas for the Competition model pricing starts at USD 72,800.

Despite the divisive looks which created a rift in the fan and journalist communities, one has to admit that the new G80 M3 and G82 M4 are making a strong first impression. Their upright, tall kidneys with horizontal double louvres are slowly, but surely becoming a signature element, an unmistakable design motif that sets the M3 and M4 apart from other M models in the family.

The latest photo gallery comes from the United States, where a set of static images was prepared as to better digest the styling, cues and design details of the new M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe models. The manual versions were specifically chosen for the shooting as to emphasize the sheer performance of the cars.

The M3 Sedan is featured in the Isle of Man Green metallic paintwork and it displays a Kyalami Orange/Black leather interior. Among other equipment, we mention the M Carbon ceramic brakes denoted by the gold-coloured callipers, the 19″/20″ 826M double-spoke, bicolor alloys and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system.

Having a similar package, the manual M4 Coupe is exposed in the Sao Paulo Yellow uni paint finish and adds up the M Carbon exterior package and the M Carbon bucket seats, covered in Yas Marina Blue/Black leather upholstery with yellow accents.

Check out more photos in the galleries below.

The new BMW M3 Sedan equipped with a sports-oriented, 6-speed manual transmission

The new BMW M4 Coupe equipped with a sports-oriented, 6-speed manual transmission