Even though the BMW i3 was launched about 8 years ago, the premium EV is still on sale today and going strong. It’s innovative build and eco-friendly approach to making cars is paying off but BMW does have to adjust a thing or two about it from time to time. In the UK, this adjustment has little to do with the car and more to do with government grants, as BMW cuts prices for the i3 in order to make it eligible.

Government grants and subsidies are a very important part of the buying decision when it comes to electric cars. Due to their massive batteries, EVs are usually more expensive than traditional counterparts and that price hike is normally countered by all sorts of helping schemes designed by governments around the world. In the UK, the law was changed starting this year, making the i3 ineligible for the first time since it was launched.

But what exactly happened? Well, the British government announced on March 25 that only cars priced under £35,000 will be eligible for a £2,500 grant. Just one week before, BMW had announced a price increase for its i3, going up to £39,690. Following the announcement from the local authorities, the German car maker decided to go the other way around. Therefore, the i3 now starts at £33,805 on the road while the i3 S has a starting price of £34,805. Chip in the rebate and you can get an i3 for £31,305 and an i3 S for £32,305.

Therefore, the i3 can continue its success story. The car will be in production until 2024 and it’s quite possible that we see another update introduced for it in the meantime, possibly with a better battery, to keep it competitive. By the end of its production run, the i3 will be 11 years old and quite likely might set a record in the business for its longevity.