BMW Motorrad is upgrading its two midsize scooters – the C 400 X and C 400 GT – with new colors and options. As before, the the single-cylinder engine has an output of 25 kW (34 hp) at 7,500 rpm and a torque of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. Power transmission is via a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearbox and a torsionally stiff drivetrain swing arm. To comply with the current EU 5 homologation, the new C 400 X and C 400 GT has been equipped with a so-called “electronic throttle grip” (E-gas) and an electrically operated throttle valve as well as a new engine management system.

Further optimizations are a modified matrix and coating of the catalytic converter, a wideband oxygen sensor, modifications to the cylinder head, a new sensor on the generator cover, an adapted wiring harness and modified idle speed control. The idle speed regulator in the airbox has been omitted and the idle speed control is now carried out via a throttle valve bypass and a turbulence system.

In addition to complying with EU-5 homologation, the revised drive impresses riders above all with an even smoother and more sensitive throttle response as well as increased idling stability. In addition to E-gas and new engine management, the optimized springs for the centrifugal clutch also contribute to increasing engine running stability. Other additions are the optimized ASC with automatic radius calibration. The brake system of the new C 400 X and C 400 GT has also been revised. Furthermore, in addition to the 12-volt onboard socket, the front right storage compartment is now equipped with a USB charging socket.

Until now, the two vehicles were homologated for the Chinese market for a speed of 129 km/h. The legal requirements in China have changed and so it has now become possible to homologate the full top speed of 139 km/h there as in the other markets.

There are also additional colors available:

C 400 X.



Base paint finish Blackstorm metallic.

Optional Granite Grey metallic paint finish (+ 50.00 €).

Style Sport (Blackstorm metallic/Racingblue metallic matt, + € 200.00).

C 400 GT.



Base paint finish Alpine White.

Optional Kallisto Grey metallic paint finish (+ 50.00 €).

Style Triple Black (Blackstorm metallic with matte tapes, + 200.00 €).

BMW C 400 X

BMW C 400 GT