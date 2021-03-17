The first-ever BMW i4 will be officially revealed during today’s BMW Group Annual Conference, as previously announced. First pictures have already been “leaked” on the internet. The first “unofficial” photos have surfaced online on a website of a Australian dealer, specifically North Shore BMW in Chatswood / Mosman (see here). What’s more, the Australian BMW dealer already invites interested customers to register and receive new information on the i4 in the coming period. The scheduled start of production for the new electric Gran Coupe model has been set for July 2021, three month in advance of the initial planning.

The new electric model from BMW i, based on the G26 platform also shared with the upcoming 4 Series Gran Coupe, is a genuinely awaited model. Underpinned by the latest BMW eDrive fifth generation, the new i4 is promising superior performance in all disciplines, an impressive output and range, as well as hallmark BMW driving dynamics.

To be precise, the new BMW i4 will be available in three power versions: eDrive35, eDrive40 (both with exclusive rear-wheel drive) and the range-topping M50 (available exclusively with xDrive and specific M Performance individualization). We’ll learn more about the different variants today, but it is rumored that the forthcoming i4 M50 will allegedly boast a peak output of 390 kW / 530 PS (523 hp).

Furthermore, the high-end sports version is also expected to be capable of achieving a range of at least 590 kilometers. The eDrive35 and eDrive40 models will likely come with lower outputs and slightly reduced all-electric range, below that of the i4 M50 (possibly around 450 km – 500 km).

As expected, the new i4 is basically a G26 4 Series Gran Coupe with BMW i vibes and traits. The distinctive, upright, intelligent kidney grille is there, also proudly featuring the BMW i logo on the left unit. The front bumper is minimalistic and aerodynamically optimized. There are numerous BMW i blue accents all around and the new i4 also comes with its own set of individual Aerodynamic Wheels, like in the case of the new iX.

The overall silhouette is balanced, sexy and progressively styled, with the i4 also launching new, integrated door handles, similar to those seen on the Concept i4 from 2020. We are yet to see the interior, but it has already been confirmed that the new i4 will get the recently-premiered 8th generation BMW iDrive with BMW Operating System 8 infotainment interface.

More to come on the new, electrifying BMW i4 later today – stay tuned to BMWBLOG!