For the launch of the new BMW iX3 electric SUV, the Bavarians picked Mineral White as the official press and marketing color. So most of the photoshoots we’ve seen so far featured the immaculate and classy white. But today, we take a look at an alternative color – the Sophisto Grey Metallic. Thanks to the folks at BMW Italy, we can bring you an extensive photo gallery of the iX3. The new electric SUV can be optionally finished in six exterior paintworks:

Piemont Red metallic,

Sophisto Grey metallic,

Cashmere Silver metallic,

Carbon Black metallic,

Mineral White metallic

Phytonic Blue metallic

Inside, customers will be able to choose from two Sensatec leather upholsteries for the seats: Black and Mokka. Several dashboard and door cover ornaments will be available: black trims, shiny grey poplar wood, Fineline Cove open-pore, aluminum and glossy dark oak wood. The higher priced iX3 models add several Vernasca pure leather upholstery choices in the following shades: Canberra Beige, Cognac, Mokka and Black.

The interior of the new iX3 is particularly attractive thanks to the galvanized coating for the center console buttons and steering wheel controls. The BMW i blue touches on the electronic gear lever, the engine start/stop knob and around the BMW roundel on the steering wheel are also particularly eye-catching and defining. The door sills further individualize the iX3 with the engraved BMW i logos.

The photos from Italy also the inner kidney frame and the diffuser panels painted in Frozen Gray Metallic, while the trim strips on the side skirts shine in pearlescent chrome. Included on this iX3 is also the Extended Shadow Line which means that the double kidney grille is colored in high-gloss black instead of chrome along with shiny black roof rails.

As far as the motor, the unit found in the iX3 delivers up to 286 HP and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, reaching 100 km/h from standstill in 6.8 seconds, despite being rear-wheel drive only. In our recent test, we managed an average energy consumption of 22 kWh/100 km in city driving. That means you could get a range of up to 336 kilometers with a full charge. Outside the city limits, the numbers will vary depending on the speed, of course. At an average speed of 75 km/h, the average energy consumption was 19 kWh/100 km which would translate into a range of roughly 390 kilometers. On the highway, doing the speed limit of 130 km/h here in Europe, the numbers went up to 24 kWh/100 km, adding up to a range of about 300 kilometers.

To see more photos of the BMW iX3, click in the gallery below: