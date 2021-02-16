In our latest episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast, Horatiu and I discuss some of the most recent BMW news, as well as some rumors about the BMW M4 CSL. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get any guest for this week, due to scheduling conflicts. However, Horatiu joins me this time and we should have a guest for next week.

The first thing we talk about is the M4 CSL, a car that we have no official info for but have heard rumors about. Horatiu feels as if the car is likely coming, due to what he’s heard and hasn’t heard. If the car wasn’t at least being considered, we would have hard a denial of its existence from BMW. We haven’t thus far. In fact, BMW hasn’t mentioned it at all, so we’re thinking it could be in the works.

If BMW does make an M4 CSL, it will have to drop a lot of weight, considering the new M4 is a porky little bugger. It will also likely gain some power, a new suspension setup and more aero. Sadly, it will likely be automatic only but we’re hoping that BMW realizes the opportunity a new CSL would provide to fix the only complaint about the legendary E46 M3 CSL.

We also discuss the BMW M5 CS and how it’s an oddball of a car but one that’s seriously intriguing. The standard M5 isn’t exactly a track car, even though it’s capable on track. It’s too big and heavy for proper track use. So why make a hardcore, stripped-out track version of it? Doesn’t make a lot of sense but it actually is cooler for it. Plus, it has the coolest back seat of any performance sedan.

Lastly, we talk about the BMW M3 and M4, which have been getting complaints for their exhausts, complaints we don’t feel are warranted. So check out our most recent episode below.