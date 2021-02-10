MINI unveiled its second facelift for the current generation hatch and convertible models earlier this year. The updated cars will arrive in showrooms later in 2021 and are meant to keep the car relevant for a few more years, until a completely new model arrives. Along with this facelift, the Cooper SE electric vehicle was also upgraded and to mark the occasion, the Brits introduced the MINI Electric Collection edition.

As you would expect, the special edition model comes with a few special features. Among them you’ll find the Island Blue metallic paint finish, which is offered for the first time on the Cooper SE, along with the Rooftop Grey hue which also marks a premiere. The MINI Electric Collection also includes the Multitone Roof, which is unique in the segment. With the aid of a new paintwork technique, the MINI plant in Oxford has created a fascinating color gradient from San Marino Blue through Pearly Aqua to Jet Black, extending from the windscreen frame to the rear.

The hood and side stripes will also have an exclusive design, complementing the multitone roof. Black exterior mirror caps, 17-inch MINI Electric Collection Spoke light-alloy wheels and Piano Black high-gloss exterior elements, including the grille, headlamp and rear lamp surrounds, MINI logos, rear model lettering, door handles and side scuttles, all add to the understated, sporty look.

Furthermore, the MINI Electric Collection features Adaptive LED headlights including a matrix function for the high beam, door sill trims with a printed MINI Electric logo, sports seats in Light Grey fabric/leatherette combination, newly designed interior surfaces in MINI Yours Aluminum finish and an anthracite-colored roof lining. You also get a sports leather steering wheel in Nappa finish, which also features a MINI Electric logo. The special-edition cars will arrive in dealerships starting this March, depending on the market.