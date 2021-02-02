We’ve heard a lot about Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke division lately, as it turns out wealthy people turned to buying highly customized cars last year to ease their lockdown blues. One of the cars the British car maker mentioned back in January was a Phantom defined by the name ‘Iridescent Opulence‘. We didn’t get a chance to take a closer look at it until today, when the car was brought over to Abu Dhabi.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Iridescent Opulence is the perfect example of what can be achieved when you have master craftsmen and women at their best, working for you. The car was designed by Swiss-based Nature Squared, an established materials specialist. The goal here was to use the latest technology to transform sustainable natural materials into proper works of art. Therefore, the Gallery inside this particular Phantom has a very special design.

Over 3,000 feathers were used to make it and all of them came from sustainable sources after a lot of research was carried out to find out the best species of bird with a rich plumage to provide said raw material. The feathers were then hand-sewn onto an open pore fabric in a shape meant to emulate the musculature of a natural wing, emanating from the clock located on the dash, right next to The Gallery. The clock itself is rather special took, featuring a Mother of Pearl surround.

“The Gallery in Rolls-Royce Phantom is a unique space that provides the perfect stage to showcase artworks. ‘Iridescent Opulence’ by Nature Squared is a brilliant example of what can be commissioned and displayed in that space. I’m delighted to unveil Phantom with ‘Iridescent Opulence’ Gallery here in Abu Dhabi with our partners Abu Dhabi Motors,” said César Habib, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa.