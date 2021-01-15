Rolls-Royce cars are a rare sight on public roads. And that’s understandable since the luxury company only makes a few thousand every year. On top of that, Bespoke models are even rarer, although a growing number of Rolls-Royce cars are put through that treatment.

The company had to shut down its Goodwood plant for a few months in the second quarter of 2020, due to the Coronavirus. The auto industry as a whole was and still is in a dire situation right now as sales have plummeted. However, some interesting customer behaviors can be observed upon careful review of the past 12 months. According to Rolls-Royce, they had the highest levels of Bespoke artistry per car ever seen last year, showing that customers probably tried to alleviate their sadness with a nicely configured car.

“The Bespoke Collective scaled new heights of greatness in 2020 – that they did so against the backdrop of numerous, unprecedented constraints and challenges makes their accomplishments even more impressive. Never before have we seen such levels of Bespoke detailing in each commission, demonstrating that Rolls-Royce clients around the world have sought solace in creativity – commissioning introspective items of luxury that will stand the test of time to become lasting and poignant legacies,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Almost every one of the motor cars created in 2020 was tailored by the Bespoke division, a notable achievement considering the backdrop of challenging and unforeseen headwinds. On average, Bespoke commissions saw a robust increase over 2019, with a marked growth of personalized elements woven into the fabric of each motor car, providing further substance and sentimentality. The gallery below includes some of the most interesting setups demanded by the Rolls-Royce customers this year.

For example, Dusk in Tokyo is a combination of white paint with a black leather interior and Rose Gold accents (on the speaker grilles, Spirit of Ecstasy or clock case) on a Rolls-Royce Phantom. Another special model was the Phantom Iridiscent Opulence, created in collaboration with Swiss materials specialist Nature Squared.

This includes a Gallery that houses over 3,000 sustainably sourced iridescent tail feathers and the examples carry on. Luckily you can check them out in the gallery below.