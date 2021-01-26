The oldest car in the current BMW range is, without a doubt, the current 2 Series Coupe model. But a new version is on the way in 2021 and will continue to be the best bang for the buck in the entire BMW range. Recently, a lot of people have complained about the ‘lost ways’ of BMW when it comes to cars’ weight. Yet, the current 2 Series Coupe is regarded by many as the ‘most BMW of all BMWs today’. That’s due to its compact size, traditional design and rather analogue feel.

Thanks to its popularity, BMW decided not to drop it altogether and move to a FWD-platform alone. There was talk about that possibility in the past, but the fans were so adamant about keeping it a RWD model that BMW simply couldn’t ignore them. Therefore, the upcoming 2 Series, like the car you can see in the video below, will keep its longitudinal engines intact. And the RWD setup as well.

The design might be controversial though, as we’ve already seen leaks of the supposedly production models. Other than that, this is shaping up to be a great driver’s car. We’ll still get the same 2-liter and 3-liter engines on the new model, going from 220i to 230i and the M240i M Performance version. Of course, we’ll also have a successor for the M2. The new 2 Series will enter production in July so we’ll get to see it in all its glory before that.

[Top Image: @anchaya.media on Instagram]