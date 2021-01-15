The BMW M5 Competition is a brilliant machine but it also some some incredible competition. For one reason or another, some customers might prefer either the Mercedes-AMG E63 S or the Audi RS6 Avant. The latter of which is an enthusiast-favorite, thanks to its killer good looks and wagon body style. However, the RS6, despite being beloved by enthusiasts, isn’t exactly the sharpest of precision tools. So how does it take on the sharper M5 on track?

In this new video from Auto Express, we get to see which car is fastest around Llandow circuit. Steve Sutcliffe is the man behind the wheel of both and sees just each car can complete a flying lap.

On paper, the two cars compare relatively well. The Audi RS6 Avant uses a 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. While the BMW M5 Competition has a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. So the Bimmer has more horsepower but the Audi has more torque. Both cars use eight-speed ZF gearboxes and all-wheel drive.

Though, one major advantage of the BMW M5 is its weight. The M5 weighs 200 kg (440 lbs) less than the Audi, checking in at 1,950 kg (4,299 lbs) versus the RS6’s 2,150 kg (4,739 lbs). So despite being powerful and exciting, the Audi RS6 Avant is a bit of a porker.

So which car is fastest? Unsurprisingly, the BMW M5 Competition is fastest around Llandow. However, what is surprising is just how close the Audi RS6 Avant got to the M5 Comp’s time. We won’t spoil it for you but it’s a closer contest than we thought it would be. What’s even more impressive is just how fun and capable the Audi was. Typically, fast Audis understeer more than anything else but the RS6 Avant was properly good on track. Check it out.