BMW M CEO Markus Flasch goes in front of the camera to tease the upcoming BMW M5 CS. We were supposed to join Markus last week to see the new super sedan, but unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic had some another plans for us. The 2021 BMW M5 CS will be unveiled in January of next year and will bring to the table some amazing performance.

We all know the standard M5 is fast enough to deform your eyeballs under full-throttle acceleration. But you’d never expect such a car to lap any track faster than a purpose-built, track-ready sports car. Except that’s what happened earlier this month, as the BMW M5 CS prototype lapped the Lausitzring faster than a 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3. The lap time was done by AutoBild’s Guido Naumann, who record a very impressive 1:31.88 in the BMW M5 CS. Compare that to the previous-generation Porsche 911 GT3’s 1:32.00 and the M5 CS is only faster by a fraction of a second.

So what does the new M5 CS bring to the table? First of all, more power. The M5 CS will produce 635 horsepower, up from 617 hp in the M5 Competition. BMW also managed to shed some weight – around 70 kilograms – yet no word how they achieved that. Herr Flasch does mention in the video below that the interior will see carbon bucket seats up front and individual seating in the back. So no bench for three people which likely saved some kilos.

The Gold Bronze elements seen throughout the car are also exclusive to the M5 CS, starting with the badge on the kidneys and continuing with the M5 CS-exclusive wheels in Gold Bronze also. Behind those wheels you will find carbon ceramic brakes with red calipers.

First drives are scheduled next Spring, so hopefully the world is in a better place by then so we can take the M5 CS on the track.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/bmwm/2474920147642049373/