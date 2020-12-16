If you’ve been following us for a while, you probably know that we’re big fans of the original Mini. The small car has somehow found its way into our hearts with its lightweight construction and agile handling capabilities. It might get overlooked by traditional car enthusiasts for being underpowered and small but that’s what makes it great — it’s a little underdog.

Maybe that’s why builds with hundreds of horsepower in compact shells have such an impact to this day. This particular car we’re showing you in the video below might just take the trophy for the biggest bang for its size? This is a classic Mini that was transformed into a proper dragster of all things. We’ve seen such contraptions before, but most of the time, they were focused on both straight line performance and cornering but what we’re looking at here is a whole different thing.

This car has only one purpose: to go fast in a straight line. To do that, all that’s left of the original car is basically its shell. Inside, everything was changed. Heck, the engine bay doesn’t even have an engine anymore because the monster powering this beast could not fit in there. Instead, the ‘beating heart’ of this car was installed inside, at the back. Therefore, this is a rear-drive, rear-engine Mini, to begin with.

And the power output is otherworldly too. Initially, the engine was just a regular K20 from a Honda but it got tuned into oblivion. And I do mean it. According to the video, this engine now has 900 HP thanks to some massive turbocharging wizardry. Considering the whole contraption weighs around 1,500 lbs, you can imagine just how brutal and fast this thing is. As a matter of fact, you don’t have to imagine it, you can just watch the video below.