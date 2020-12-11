The very first all-new 2021 RollsRoyceGhost landed earlier this week and was formally presented to media personality and famed Rolls-Royce lover Kris Jenner in Southern California. The New Ghost was delivered by Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills and is one of the joins the many Rolls Bespoke creations by Jenner. Rolls-Royce Cars North America President and CEO, Martin Fritsches presented the keys to Kris to unlock her new 2021 Ghost.

This new Rolls-Royce Ghost is built on the brand’s new all-aluminum architecture, the same scalable architecture that underpins both the Phantom and Cullinan. This new chassis is more structurally rigid than before, while also providing better balance, comfort and acoustic insulation. The “Architecture of Luxury” is at the heart of the new Cullinan and Phantom as well. The overall length has grown by 3.5 inches to 218.3 inches, and its width has increased by 1.2 inches to 77.9 inches, although the 129.7-inch wheelbase is identical.

The minimalist aesthetic of the new Ghost comes from the customers’ newfound desire for less flashy, less in your face products. The new Ghost’s personality also aims to reject the superficial expressions of wealth, and especially, it aims to do more with less.

Furthermore, the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost is a car you’d want to drive. Sure, sitting in the back of a Rolls never gets old, especially when the car is whisper-quiet, luxurious and smooth. But this Ghost is special: it’s engaging, effortless to drive and can be quite fun. Of course, a lot of that has to do with the 6.75 liter twin-turbocharged V12 which develops 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Interestingly, that hulking engine is mounted entirely behind the front axle, as Rolls-Royce has pushed its aluminum suspension subframe mounts as far forward as possible. This was done to give the Ghost as close to a 50/50 weight distribution as possible.

Arguably, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is the smartest model in the history of the brand. The Ghost has opened a new market for the Goodwood-based luxury maker and attracted a new and unique demographic. It’s also a Trojan Horse which will lure you in into the Rolls universe, only to later finding yourself owning more than just one piece of automobile art.

And without a doubt, the second-generation of the Ghost will go down in history as their highest selling model. Ever.

[Photo Credit: @grubbsphotography | @RollsRoyceCarsNA @OgaraCoach]