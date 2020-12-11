While we may have been tricked (rather hilariously, I might add) by what we thought was a BMW X8 M with split headlights — but actually turned out to be a Hyundai Kona in the dark — there’s still merit to the possibility of such a design adorning upcoming BMWs. Recent spy photos have shown various BMWs with headlights that are either massive, or split in the middle, with an upper and lower portion. So different render artists have taken to Photoshop to try and make such a design come to life.

In this latest render, we see the potential split headlight design on the face of a BMW 7 Series. The headlights in question show off a very slim upper “eyebrow” style section, with a lower section that seems to be a slimmed down version of headlights from current BMWs, such as the new 5 Series. Those lights flank an even larger kidney grille than seen on this current 7 Series, one that also features the nostril bulges in the hood, currently seen on the new M3 and M4.

We don’t know for sure if this design is going to actually make it to any production BMW but we are hearing that it could be real. If that’s the case, it will be an enormous departure from BMW’s traditional headlight design, further separating the brand from its design roots. For at least half a century, BMW has used a dual-halo design in its headlights and while there’s a vague-at-best imitation of that in the upper portions of these lights, it would still be a huge shift in design.

Is this design going to move forward into production? We don’t know. But I’m sure, if it is actually in the works, BMW isn’t too happy that we, along with so many other BMW enthusiasts, mistook Hyundai Kona headlights for this new design.

[Source: Sugardesign_1 Instagram]