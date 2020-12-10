The BMW iX was unveiled a few weeks ago, but there are still plenty of questions lingering around about the car’s features, pricing and even arrival date. This is beginning to look like an excruciating long waiting period for a car that is incredibly interesting for the brand’s fans. After so much teasing, we expected to learn all the details about the Bavarian flagship when the design was revealed. Instead, we hit yet another brick wall.

The good news is that we are now certain the model will arrive in late 2021. This week, BMW Australia announced that pre-orders have opened for the local customers and you can now place a deposit for one, if you want to get your hands on it as soon as possible.

If you’re interested, you can go to the BMW Shop website and place a deposit of $500 to prove you’re genuinely excited about the car. Your preferred interior and exterior specification will be confirmed with your local dealer at a later date once the full pricing and features are unveiled in 2021.

BMW offers two optional customization choices for the iX: the Sport Package and the BMW Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze. The color palette is also pretty extensive and comprises both standard and BMW Individual shades, such as the Cashmere Silver metallic or the Aventurine Red II.

As for the pricing… All we have to go on right now is speculation and comparison to the rivals the car has. The iX will be competing with the Audi e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Tesla Model X. That said, pricing will probably be around the $100,000 mark for a well-equipped model. With a range that is said to go over 600 km and a sprint to 100 km/h that takes under 5 seconds, it should be a good deal when it finally arrives.