Modern BMWs have a great place to put a cellphone and even offer optional wireless charging for $500. But many times, there is an inconvenience: they are not always in the most optimal place for driving. You have to turn the phone sideways and shove it up under the center console in front of the cup holders. At best, you can see the bottom half of the screen horizontally and it’s far away.

Enter WeatherTech’s CupFone Cellphone holder. In my opinion, it is literally the best solution to mount your phone in a modern BMW. I understand that BMW’s design is to hold and even, optionally, charge your phone in a safe place. However, if you plan to use your phone as your navigation tool, things can get cumbersome.

We recently purchased a 2021 BMW X3 plug-in hybrid and promptly took it on a massive road trip out to Mount Rushmore and The Badlands of South Dakota. The whole time I was driving I kept trying different placements for my cellphone so I could see Waze Navigation, yet wouldn’t fall over. The best place to stuff the phone was the wedge on the retractable cover over the cup holders. The unfortunate part of that is then that both cup holders and the cubby were no longer useable.

When you order a WeatherTech CupFone, the base of the CupFone looks like a set of Russian nesting doll style cups. This allows you to adjust the size of the CupFone to snugly fit in your car’s cup holder. They even send a little key that helps you pop the shells off one by one.

I have the CupFone Two View, and it allows for vertical or horizontal mounting of your smartphone. It also allows for easy adjustment for different size phones. Therefore, if you have other riders in your vehicle, they too can enjoy the benefits of using the CupFone on your drive.

WeatherTech has notched the bottom of the holder so you can easily plug in the charging cord to keep your cellphone charged. The longest trip I’ve used the CupFone cellphone holder was 10 hours and it was nice having my phone in a safe place, staying charged, and having access to the cubby on the center console.

The other benefit of the WeatherTech CupFone cellphone holder is that you do not need to take apart your BMW to install it.

The WeatherTech CupFone Two View features a portrait or landscape position and ranges in price from $44.95 to $65.90. WeatherTech sells a range of CupFones that can hold other things and even extend farther up if needed. It’s a permanent addition to our X3. Click below to see our video review of the product as well:

Disclaimer: WeatherTech sent us the CupFone for review purposes, but opinions expressed in this post are based on my personal view.