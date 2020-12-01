In what may very well be the weirdest launch of the season so far, Rolls-Royce unveiled the new ‘Pursuit Seat’ accessory today, a re-imagined version of a portable seat but done according to Rolls-Royce standards. This is next-level tech for what can otherwise be considered a folding chair. Needless to say, the Pursuit Seat has been done according to Rolls-Royce’s unusually high standards and could very well be the most over-engineered seat in the world.

The whole idea behind it was to match it with the Rolls-Royce cars to some extent, specifically the Cullinan. That’s because the seat is described as offering “instant, portable comfort in town or country, bringing ease and style to clients’ ever diversified lifestyles. A perfect perch for flying a drone, painting a landscape or simply pausing to take in the view, the Pursuit Seat is the latest accessory designed to enhance the lifestyle experience of Rolls-Royce clients.” That description is clearly describing the Cullinan more than other Rolls models.

“We have applied Sir Henry Royce’s maxim, ‘Take the best that exists and make it better’, to a quintessentially British product. Elevated to Rolls-Royce’s precise and exacting standards yet true to the original concept, the Pursuit Seat has been re-imagined for a contemporary world. Our clients can now enjoy the comfort of a Rolls-Royce seat, no matter the activity or where it may lead. The marriage of carbon fiber, polished aluminum and Rolls-Royce leather demonstrates the art of contemporary craftsmanship,” said Matthew Danton, Rolls-Royce Bespoke Designer.

The main support is made of carbon fiber and polished aluminum to keep the weight down without sacrificing sturdiness. The height-adjustable seat is made of leather and has a discrete pocket on the side. A flashlight is also included in the hinge of the seat, in case night catches you off guard while bird watching somewhere in the wild.

Clients can choose from an array of Bespoke colors to match, or contrast, with their car’s interior. The flared aluminum ferrule on the end of the stick provides a solid grip on hard surfaces, while the retractable spike, cleverly concealed within, offers the same security on grass and other soft ground. As I said, this may be the most over-engineered seat in the world. And since it costs £6,581, excluding local taxes (7,300 EUR or $8,000) it should very well be.